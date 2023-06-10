What We Know About The Unexpected Friendship Between Elton John And Ed Sheeran

When you think of Elton John — a music legend who is currently on his last ever tour — you might not expect him to be friends with Ed Sheeran, who is also a musician, but 40-ish years younger. However, the two have struck up an unlikely friendship of support and mutual admiration. For context, Sheeran signed to John's record label Rocket Music in 2011, which is probably where they first grew close (though Sheeran did leave the label in 2018).

John has spoken about Sheeran several times over the years, and vice versa. "He reminds me of me when I first started out; his enthusiasm and his love," John shared with Rolling Stone during a 2017 interview. As well as calling him "a really great songwriter," John also said that Sheeran had an "inevitability of stardom written about him," and reiterated that he's an honest and genuinely nice person.

Plus, the two aren't just friends but music colleagues, thanks to the songs they have worked on together. Here's everything you need to know about the unexpected friendship between two of the most well-known people in the music world.