General Hospital Long-Ago Love Stories: Stefan And Katherine

Shortly after Luke and Laura Spencer's (Anthony Geary and Genie Francis) wedding in 1981, Laura disappeared and was presumed dead. However, she had really been captured by the evil Cassadine family and was imprisoned on their island in Greece for two years. Forced to marry Stavros Cassadine (then John Martinuzzi), his brother Stefan Cassadine (Stephen Nichols) was the only one who truly cared for her, and the two gradually developed a connection. Laura had a baby named Nikolas, but eventually managed to escape the island, abandoning both Nikolas and Stefan.

In 1996, Stefan brought Nikolas to Port Charles because Luke and Laura's daughter, Lulu, needed a bone marrow transplant. Stefan moved into Wyndemere, the Cassadine family home on Spoon Island, and his room contained a painting of Laura and several items from her time on Cassadine Island because Stefan was still pining for her. Just a few years earlier, Katherine Bell (Mary Beth Evans) came to town pretending to have been a long-lost friend of Scotty Baldwin's (Kin Shriner) late wife, Dominique Taub (Shell Danielson), in order to bilk him out of her money.

She turned out to be Dominique's sister because her mother was the cook for the Taubs and had an affair with Dominique's father. In 1994, Katherine and Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) created the first-ever Nurses' Ball. Since Luke and the Cassadines were mortal enemies, when he inadvertently left a gun behind at Wyndemere, Stefan took it, planning to make it appear as if Luke shot him.