Here's Everything To Know About Indurated Skin

Does a part of your skin feel firm, hardened, and less elastic than the surrounding areas? If so, you may be experiencing skin induration. Indurated skin occurs when the skin becomes hardened or firm, resembling a dense or solid mass beneath the surface. The degree of induration can vary based on the underlying cause and severity of the illness. Skin induration can stem from various causes, including infections, inflammation, fibrosis, edema, and even the normal healing process.

According to a 1993 study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, skin induration often manifests alongside scleroderma, the chronic tightening of the skin and tissues. Another perspective from Richard L. Kradin, an Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School, indicates that indurated skin can also be a common feature of cellulitis, a bacterial infection that spreads rapidly (as mentioned in Chapter 20 of the book "Diagnostic Pathology of Infectious Disease").

Skin induration can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, or ethnic background. However, certain factors can increase the risk, such as a history of skin infections, inflammatory conditions, chronic wounds, ulcers, trauma, surgery, or simply the natural aging process. If you suspect you may have skin induration, it's important to understand the condition, available treatments, and potential prognosis.