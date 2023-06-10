How Stephanie Mills Relates To Halle Bailey's The Little Mermaid Backlash

Since the teaser trailer of Disney's live-action version of "The Little Mermaid" was released in 2022, arguments and debates have popped up on social media regarding casting. Ariel, portrayed in the 1989 animated Disney film as a red-headed, blue-eyed, white woman, is played by Halle Bailey, a Black woman with locs, in the 2023 adaptation. People argued whether or not Bailey was the right Ariel. Some were thrilled with her casting, pointing out the importance of representation, while others were angered, claiming the casting choice strayed from the original story and pushed a "woke ideological agenda" (via Vox).

Actress Stephanie Mills knows this debate all too well. While social media wasn't around when she took on the role of Dorothy in the 1974 Broadway production of "The Wiz," the talking points are similar. Her character, Dorothy, was originally played by Judy Garland in the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz." Both the Broadway musical and the film are based on the 1900 novel "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," by L. Frank Baum, with "The Wiz" being a contemporary spin told through a lens of Black culture.

"I got so much hate mail, I was told Judy Garland 'is turning over in her grave,'" Mills said in a Facebook post. "All because a little Black girl was playing a [role], that was once played by a white girl."