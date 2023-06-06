B&B's Scott Clifton Explains Why His Historic Daytime Emmy Win 'Wasn't Worth It'

After toiling away on "General Hospital" as Dylan Quartermaine for four years, followed by a brief stint on "One Life To Life," Scott Clifton found true success on "The Bold and The Beautiful." While Clifton didn't think his "Bold and the Beautiful" character would last long, since 2010 he's played Liam Spencer, the son of business tycoon Bill Spencer Jr. (Don Diamont). Liam's journey on "Bold" has been nothing short of tumultuous. His love life has almost always been in the midst of a love triangle. Whether it's Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) doing battle for his heart, or Liam thwarting Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) advances on Hope, there's always chaos.

The heartache Liam's gone through and intense impactful moments have found him great triumph on the awards circuit as well. Clifton's been nominated for nine Daytime Emmy Awards, taking home four of them. His first four nominations were for his roles on ABC soaps, with all of those coming up short. However, once he originated the role of Liam on "Bold," his award-winning streak truly began.

Clifton took home Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Younger Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2011 and 2013 respectively. The next step for Clifton came at the 2017 ceremony where he was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. His competition was stacked though, with Clifton facing off against several vets of the business including Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott) and Kristoff St. John from "The Young and the Restless," the latter of whom was set to make history.