Adele And James Corden Have Been Friends A Lot Longer Than You'd Expect

With a modest population of 67 million, the U.K. has produced some of the world's most famous talent. From The Beatles to Harry Styles, the country knows how to raise its superstars. Whenever you meet someone who grew up over the pond, it's hard to resist asking if there's a chance that they know say, Hugh Grant or Dua Lipa. But alas, we all know it's a cliché to assume all British people know each other, not to mention absurd. The country is on the smaller side but, of course, nowhere near that small.

So what are the odds that two British celebrities have mutual connections that go back to childhood? Slim to none. That said, you'd be surprised to discover that this is actually the case for the "Late Late Show" former host, James Corden, and multi-Grammy award-winning artist Adele. While James Corden is known for getting along with all of Hollywood's hottest celebs, it turns out that he and Adele didn't need fame to bring them together.