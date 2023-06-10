Everything We Know About Lindsie Chrisley's Tiff With Abby Lee Miller

The legal battle with Todd and Julie Chrisley may have come to an end with their incarceration earlier this year, but more drama is brewing for the famous family. Lindsie Chrisley, whom Todd shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry, has been taking aim at "Dance Moms" coach Abby Lee Miller. Her disdain for the Lifetime television star stems from Miller's comments about Todd's prison sentence.

After Todd turned himself in to start serving his 12-year stint, Miller spoke with Entertainment Tonight in March about his situation. In her interview, Miller accused Todd of being a bit too high class and said that she believes he may not adapt to prison well.

"He's very bougie. He is not going to be able to handle, like, the soap and the towels," Miller told Entertainment Tonight's Denny Directo. During that chat, she also shared that she and Todd exchanged messages prior to him reporting to prison. None of this sat well with Lindsie, who took to her podcast to defend her family against the comments.