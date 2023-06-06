Taylor Swift Sparks Concern Over Eras Tour Song Performance Amid Matty Healy Breakup

someone tell her she doesn't have to do it to herself if she's not ready 💔 we can enjoy change, superman, dorothea, closure and other songs (repeats included) too, I don't like seeing her at the verge of crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/W748efedyk

At the Chicago concert in question, Taylor Swift performed the 2016 ballad, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever." Based on a video of the emotional performance, as well as fans' reports, the singer looked "on the verge of crying" (via Twitter). It's clear in the video that Swift was overcome with emotion when singing the poignant lyrics, "Wondering if I dodged a bullet, or just lost the love of my life?"

Yet, while this may make Swift seem like the jilted one, it was reported that the 1975 performed their own emotional song, "102," in Vienna the night after Swift's emotional performance. Interestingly, in an interview with BBC 1 Radio, Healy once revealed that this particular song was about a girl he knew and said "I loved her but she didn't feel the same way. I don't even think she knew I loved her," per Mirror.

This could mean that this breakup has left both musicians heartbroken, but in the wake of the breakup news, a source told Page Six, "Everyone who really knows [Swift] has been saying all along that this was a fun, good time thing that would last as long as it lasted and would be no big deal once it was done," adding, "She will not be writing albums about this one. It was a summertime thing." This may lead fans to wonder if these tears were about Healy, at all, or if they were the inevitability of a concluded rebound.