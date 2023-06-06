Insider Says There's No Bad Blood Between Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Amid Breakup

Just as quickly as the rumors of the Taylor Swift and Matty Healy relationship began, the supposed spark between the two musicians has appeared to fizzle out. The alleged romance between the "Eras" pop icon and brooding frontman of The 1975 had Swifties and 1975 fans either uproarious or ecstatic with seemingly no in-between — and the pair's cryptic attitude toward the rumors only fueled the love story's flames.

The possibility of a Swift-Healy coupling has been circulating for quite some time. They first started after Swift met Healy in 2014 and began vocally supporting his career, though The 1975's lead singer denied any romantic involvement, and Swift was dating other people anyway. When they collaborated for Swift's 2022 album "Midnights," rekindled romance rumors began to resurface.

Both musicians remained coyly silent about what was or wasn't happening between the two. Still, whatever was going on seems to already be over, according to an inside source.