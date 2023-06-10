Days Of Our Lives Family Tree: The Carver Clan

"Days of Our Lives" is about family at its core. Although there has been some epic drama in Salem over the years and some equally iconic romances, the core families have always been at the heart of the soap opera. And one of the show's most beloved families is that of the Carvers. While most people think of the longtime character Abe Carver (James Reynolds) at the mention of the family, the brood actually has a long history on the sudser.

Of course, Abe is the most prominent member of the Carver clan. He was introduced to viewers in 1981 and has been an important part of the show ever since. Abe's parents were revealed to be Benjamin and Rita Carver, who are both deceased.

In addition to his parents, Abe also had two brothers, Jonah and Theo, both of whom were seen in Salem over the years. Jonah Carver popped up in Salem in 1987 as a young medical student. However, he sought justice as a vigilante called The Pacifier. Jonah found himself falling in love with Abe's wife Lexie Carver and eventually opted to leave Salem behind. Abe's other brother, Theo Carver, came to Salem in 1995. While working an undercover mission he was shot and killed, dying in Abe's arms and inspiring him to rid Salem of crime. Abe later went on to become the police commissioner and mayor of Salem in his quest.