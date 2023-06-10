Lacey Chabert Dreams Of Making A Hallmark Movie That Goes Back To Her Roots

While most millennials will recognize Lacey Chabert as the iconic Gretchen Wieners from "Mean Girls," fans of feel-good TV know that the actress has become something of a Hallmark Christmas queen in recent years.

Since 2010, the "Party of Five" star has appeared in over 30 Hallmark made-for-TV movies. At least a third of these are Christmas-themed, hence the fan-appointed royal title, but Chabert also stars in her fair share of cozy mysteries and classic romances. "Love, Romance & Chocolate" (2019) and "A Royal Christmas" (2014) rank among her most popular titles, with "The Crossword Mysteries" franchise also being a favorite.

Even with this ever-growing resume of Hallmark movies in her catalog, the actress still appears to have a wish list of stars she'd like to work with and projects she'd like to appear in. In fact, Chabert shared in an interview with Vulture what her "dream Hallmark project" would be, explaining that she'd love to appear in a story that honors her Mississippi roots.