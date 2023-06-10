What To Know About Jamie Foxx's Two Daughters, Corinne And Annalise
Jamie Foxx is considered one of the most well-rounded and versatile talents in Hollywood. As a singer, musician, comedian, and actor, there are very few things that Foxx can't do. And not only can he do these things, but he excels at them. To top off Foxx's extensive and impressive resume, he is also a father to two daughters, Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. While Foxx has accomplished tremendous feats in the entertainment industry as a record-breaking award winner, he admits that fatherhood was no cakewalk for him.
While discussing his memoir, "Act Like You Got Some Sense," he shared with Entertainment Tonight that juggling his work and family life posed real challenges. Often feeling guilty for spending time away, he would go above and beyond to make it up to his daughters whenever possible. Although raising his daughters proved from a breeze, Foxx takes great pride and joy in them. He told People, "It's amazing to see our kids grow up. We're so proud of them." Granted, his daughters have made it easy for him to be proud. Here's what you should know about Foxx's daughters, Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop.
All about Jamie Foxx's oldest daughter, Corinne Foxx
In February 1994, Corinne Foxx was born to Jamie Foxx and Air Force veteran Connie Kline. While Corinne's mother maintained a low profile, practically hidden from the paparazzi, Corinne quickly took after her father's love for the spotlight and performing arts. Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Corinne attended the University of Southern California. During her time there, she began her career as a model, working with some of the most sought-after agencies in the world. All the while, Foxx balanced modeling with her academics, eventually earning her degree from USC in Public Relations in 2016. That same year she was crowned Miss Golden Globe.
Since graduating, Corinne has kept up her habit of over-achieving, working as an actress, podcaster, business owner, and producer. In 2020, the multitalented performer won a Creative Arts Emmy for "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Good Times." Throughout her ever-evolving career, Corinne's relationship with her dad, Jamie has remained a constant. The two even worked together as co-hosts on the game show "Beat Shazam" and, now that Jamie Foxx has recovered from his recent health scare, plan to co-host once again on "We Are Family" in 2024.
Annalise Bishop is Jamie Foxx's talented younger daughter
Having an older sister as successful as Corinne Foxx might sound intimidating, but at 14, Annalise Bishop has already shown just as much promise and potential. In October 2008, Bishop was born to Kristin Grannis and Jamie Foxx. You might be wondering where Annalise's last name, "Bishop" comes from, but like her older sister, it's from her father. The "Django Unchained" star was given the name "Eric Marlon Bishop" at birth. Jamie Foxx changed his name to, of course, Jamie Foxx when he started performing.
Although Annalise hasn't taken to the spotlight quite yet, it appears that won't be the case for long. In a 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Foxx raved about Bishop's musical abilities. "My 11-year-old now knows how to play the piano so well, she actually plays my songs while I sing to them. She said, 'I am going on tour with you,'" Foxx shared proudly. Per Jamie Foxx's interview with Good Morning America, we know that Bishop is also a skilled basketball player and a star on her local team.
It looks pretty certain that Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop will continue their father's legacy of success. We say this not only because of their well-connected network but because of their natural gifts and disciplined work ethic.