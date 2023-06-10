What To Know About Jamie Foxx's Two Daughters, Corinne And Annalise

Jamie Foxx is considered one of the most well-rounded and versatile talents in Hollywood. As a singer, musician, comedian, and actor, there are very few things that Foxx can't do. And not only can he do these things, but he excels at them. To top off Foxx's extensive and impressive resume, he is also a father to two daughters, Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. While Foxx has accomplished tremendous feats in the entertainment industry as a record-breaking award winner, he admits that fatherhood was no cakewalk for him.

While discussing his memoir, "Act Like You Got Some Sense," he shared with Entertainment Tonight that juggling his work and family life posed real challenges. Often feeling guilty for spending time away, he would go above and beyond to make it up to his daughters whenever possible. Although raising his daughters proved from a breeze, Foxx takes great pride and joy in them. He told People, "It's amazing to see our kids grow up. We're so proud of them." Granted, his daughters have made it easy for him to be proud. Here's what you should know about Foxx's daughters, Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop.