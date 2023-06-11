14 Facts About Selling Sunset Star (And Nick Cannon Baby Mama) Bre Tiesi
"Selling Sunset" has had a few high-profile cast shakeups since the show premiered in 2019. Instantly iconic reality villain Christine Quinn managed to alienate everyone else at the Oppenheim Group, and she stepped away from the show after Season 5 in order to launch her own business with her husband, Christian Dumontet. For Season 6, the show added two new full-time cast members: Nicole Young is an O Group agent who has been there all along, just off-camera, while Bre Tiesi is new to the firm.
Many "Selling Sunset" fans were excited by the arrival of the fashionable new star, but Tiesi told Cosmopolitan UK she would like to make something clear. After noting that she's met Quinn and has found her nothing but nice, Tiesi insisted, "I have absolutely no desire to be Christine Quinn at all, she is her own human. She's great at what she does and I hope she does another show. I don't think that my role has anything to do with her to be honest. If she was on the show and we were side by side, you would see how entirely different we are."
Okay, so Bre Tiesi is not the new Christine Quinn. But: who is she? Read on for a deep dive into the sometime Instagram influencer's career in the spotlight, from her modeling days to her child with a certain high-profile baby daddy.
She modeled for Rockstar Energy
Before she got into the real estate business, Bre Tiesi spent much of her career as a model. She told E! News that she got into the industry when she was a teenager thanks to the advice of someone famous. "I had never in a million years even considered or thought about it," she said. "I actually started dating somebody and he was in the industry. He had a show at the time, him and his family, and I was 16, and his mom was like, 'You should model.'" Presumably, Tiesi is referring to her ex-boyfriend Nick Hogan, son of wrestler Hulk Hogan, who appeared on "Hogan Knows Best" around that time. Tiesi said she was planning to be a surgical technician, but she decided to give modeling a shot, and the rest is history.
"My first modeling job, I became the spokesmodel of Rockstar Energy for two years," she said. "I just dove in and then from there it just kept rolling and carried on." In a video for the Proathlos fitness app (via YouTube), Tiesi ran through her list of credits. "I am a former Strikeforce ring girl," she said. "I have been published in Maxim and a few other magazines."
Her time in the UFC ring wound up causing commotion on Season 6 of "Selling Sunset." Two of her former colleagues showed up at a coworker's open house, causing Tiesi to recall her beef with the girls. Sounds like modeling is just as dramatic as real estate.
She used to be married to a football star
In the mid-2010s, football player Johnny Manziel was on top of the world. By 2016, however, his NFL career had vanished, and the quarterback wound up dropped by his agent after a string of high-profile substance use and domestic violence issues. That same year, he began seeing Bre Tiesi. In December 2016, TMZ reported that the two were spotted in Miami together. A few months later, they were engaged. Manziel popped the question on a trip to Paris, and both he and his fiancee spoke with TMZ about their relationship. "When you find a girl as amazing as I did that saved me from where I was in my life, you absolutely put a ring on it," the football star said. For her part, Tiesi insisted, "I'm in shock. I couldn't imagine a day without [Johnny]. I'm so glad I never have to."
They married at a courthouse the following year. A month earlier, Manziel appeared on "Good Morning America" and revealed a bipolar diagnosis, pledging to turn his life around with the help of his wife. "I am coming back from a huge downfall," he said, echoing an Instagram caption where he had tagged Tiesi and written, "Without you there is no ComebackSZN."
Bre Tiesi loves animals, but had a traumatic experience with a dog
Bre Tiesi's official bio on the Oppenheim Group's website concludes with a list of Tiesi's charitable endeavors, including advocating for women's rights and "[looking] forward to the Westside Community Dinner and Celebration annually." The bio ends, "Breana loves animals of all kinds and supports PETA and their mission to protect animal rights." It's unclear whether she has worked with the group or just generally agrees with what they do. Either way, we're on board.
There's one particular animal, however, that Tiesi presumably is not a fan of. In 2017, she was attacked by a dog and was left with a lip that was nearly torn off. Though the photos are difficult to stomach, Tiesi posted them on Instagram anyway. Explaining her gruesome injury to her followers, Tiesi wrote, "I have two dogs and there was a third unfamiliar dog in my home my dogs felt threatened and attacked I went to try and separate them and ended up getting bit in the face. [T]here was no foul play no accident no falling no nothing." It was unclear where the extra dog had come from, or what happened to it after the fight.
Rather than take a weekend trip to an emergency room, Tiesi called Dr. Garth Fisher, a plastic surgeon who practices in Beverly Hills. "He stiched [sic] me up good. ... He didn't even hesitate to meet me and assure me my face would be just fine!" she wrote, tagging him.
Her half-marathon time was called into question
In February 2019, Bre Tiesi participated in the Run Like A Diva half marathon, an event held in Temecula, California. The organization's now-defunct Instagram page described the series of races as "the most FUN & GLAM race in the US & Canada." Tiesi ran the race and clocked an incredibly impressive half-marathon time of 1:58:22, according to Deadspin. However, various sports websites quickly realized that something was amiss. Stick with us here.
According to official posted race times, Tiesi ran the first 11 miles of the race at 1:31:29. She crossed the finish line a mere 27 minutes later, meaning that either she cheated and didn't run part of the course, or else Bre Tiesi ran a four-minute mile and broke the existing world record.
MarathonInvestigation.com, a site that catches people lying about their marathon times, rounded up screenshots of Tiesi's since-deleted Instagram posts defending herself. "How sad and pathetic that people even try and make these types of accusations," Tiesi wrote on her Instagram Story. She went on to explain that she didn't understand the scrutiny because the race was for a good cause. "This 'unaccounted' time is a joke. We were there to help host and build awareness!! 2 this is charity people ... what's wrong with u!" Tiesi has since quietly scrubbed any record of the race from her social media.
She accused Johnny Manziel of breaking his vows
About a year after they got married, TMZ noticed that Bre Tiesi wiped all traces of Johnny Manziel from her social media and removed her hyphenated married name from her account. This led to speculation that things were not going well in the Tiesi-Manziel household.
Tiesi confirmed that she and her husband were headed for a split a few days later. As TMZ reported, she waded into the comments, replying to people who speculated that she was only trying to get the football player's money. "u been married? U been betrayed?" she challenged one commenter. "I don't do betrayal for a person I was devoted to period. Vows were broken f*** money and f*** u and every other loser on here." In reply to another, she wrote, "maybe u should wonder why I would leave him instead of worrying about 'money' lucky for him I don't air out personals."
A few days after Tiesi jumped into the flame war happening in her comments section, Manziel spoke directly with TMZ. "This is all very, very personal and very sad," he said, asking for privacy as the couple navigated the end of their marriage.
Bre Tiesi held a divorce party
Bre Tiesi's divorce from Johnny Manziel was finalized toward the end of 2021. TMZ spoke with the future "Selling Sunset" star about putting the relationship behind her, and she noted that she and her ex-husband spoke with each other regularly. They were "still cool," she said. She had even begun to date other people.
The same day the news broke that their divorce had been finalized, Tiesi posted photos on Instagram showing that she had been partying it up in Miami to celebrate the end of her marriage. According to People, the since-deleted post hinted once more that — angry as she may have been in her Instagram comments — the divorce was not acrimonious. The carousel of photos was captioned, "I do, I did, I'm officially done. Thanks to all my girls for the craziest divorce party. No shade to J, wish you nothing but the best, love ya." She posed in a swimsuit that said "Single," and she even had a cake emblazoned with "Divorced At Last" icing.
Selling Sunset isn't her first reality show
Bre Tiesi may be new to the Oppenheim Group, but "Selling Sunset" isn't her first reality TV rodeo. When she was still engaged to football star Johnny Manziel, Tiesi appeared on E! series "WAGS LA," a show about the wives and girlfriends of sports stars. Tiesi wasn't a main cast member, but she showed up on the fifth episode of Season 3 to support her friend Sasha Lee at a preview party for Nat & Liv's clothing line. She opened up to the other WAGs about Manziel's troubles, telling everyone that she was keeping him in line so he could hopefully get back to the NFL. "I gotta like, beat him daily, kind of thing, you know?" she joked.
Tiesi was also a model on "Wild 'n Out," which is presumably where she met Nick Cannon. She appeared on multiple episodes of the show as a model for the rap battles, including one round of "Let Me Holla" where Cannon propositioned her. Tiesi laughed at his sexually suggestive line, and Cannon was buzzed out. The future "Selling Sunset" star seems to have enjoyed her time on the MTV show; on Instagram, she shared a photo with her castmates, writing, "Wild and out season 8 I love all these girls so much. so sad it's the last day of filming."
She denied copying Megan Fox
Bre Tiesi has become famous on her own over the past several years, but as she says repeatedly on "Selling Sunset," the reality star was "born and raised" in Los Angeles. It's understandable, then, that she wound up in a few Getty Images shots years before she embarked on her own career as an influencer. Page Six rounded up photos of Tiesi circa 2010, appearing — nearly unrecognizable — at industry events on the arm of then-boyfriend Nick Hogan.
During an Instagram Story Q&A after the release of "Selling Sunset" Season 6, Tiesi opened up about the extensive plastic surgery she's had, admirably not trying to hide anything. She wrote, "What haven't I had done? I have had my nose done, I've had my boobs done, I've done filler, I have done Botox, I've tried literally everything. Kybella, Morpheus, like, I just did a CO2 laser. I've done a ton of lasers."
However, Tiesi didn't seem to like one follower's insinuation that she was trying to copy a certain "Jennifer's Body" actor. "Is your face inspo Megan Fox?" the fan wrote. Tiesi reportedly rolled her eyes before replying, "Not really sure what you're talking about. This is my face."
Bre Tiesi's career as a fitness instructor
Bre Tiesi started filming her appearance on "Selling Sunset" mere weeks after giving birth to her son, and her castmates regularly expressed shock at her toned midsection. Tiesi is into fitness, and she runs a side hustle where she helps other people get into the enviable shape she's in. In 2016, Tiesi appeared in a YouTube video for the fitness app Proathlos, explaining her fitness journey to users. "For me, fitness is important. It's always been a part of my lifestyle, and it's a huge part of my career." She noted that she was always thin because of modeling, and she wanted to look more like the curvy women she saw around her. "So I discovered weight training, and that's when I started putting on a little bit more weight, and started using heavier weight to build my muscle. And now I feel a little bit more ladylike!" she said.
On her YouTube channel, Tiesi shared her workout regimen. In the description of "Bre Tiesi Booty Workout Pt 1," she wrote, "I hope this gets you one step closer to your booty goals!" However, despite her enthusiasm for her channel, further fitness videos were not forthcoming. As of this writing, there does not seem to be a "Booty Workout Pt 2."
Tiesi also operates BodyByBre.com, a site where she sells meal plans and fitness regimens. For example, her "Ultimate Vegan Recipes" program — which appears to be just an ebook — sells for $39.95.
Bre Tiesi was nervous about joining Selling Sunset
Bre Tiesi's journey to "Selling Sunset" was a long one. According to an interview with People, she was initially approached to join the cast somewhere around Season 2 or 3, but she didn't feel prepared. "I was in a bad place just getting out of the divorce ... and I just wasn't ready. I just wanted to live my life and be free and just figure out what I wanted to do and start over." Now, though, Tiesi is ready to dive in.
To prepare, she watched some of the show before she joined the cast. She told Marie Claire, "I think all the girls were great, and I was a fan enough to be interested in joining." When she first started filming, Tiesi was glad to find Heather Rae El-Moussa in her corner. "It's really nice to have an ally in the office," she said in the second episode of the season. "I'm not a girls' girl, so I am appreciating this relationship."
No matter how much she got herself in the right mental space to join the cast, Tiesi found that she was still unprepared for having her personal life play out on television. She told People that the way "Selling Sunset" portrayed her relationship with Nick Cannon wasn't quite accurate. "I think that some of that, I'm not excited about," she said. "But also, I know what I signed up for. I understand what we're doing."
She has a baby with Nick Cannon
Actor, rapper, and host Nick Cannon has made numerous headlines over the past few years thanks to his ever-growing family tree. As of this writing, Cannon has twelve children. "We're here to be fruitful and multiply," he told a shocked Howard Stern in 2023. "That's the purpose of life — procreate."
Bre Tiesi is one of Nick Cannon's baby mamas, having welcomed Legendary Love together in 2022. "Him and I have had our on-and-off for years. And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person," she told E! News, adding that she realized she wanted to have a child just like him. "That's what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that's all I look at."
On "Selling Sunset," Tiesi suggested to co-star Amanza Smith that having so many kids allowed Cannon to get out of paying child support. (Tiesi's attorney later refuted this claim, telling People, "Nick, or any father, is obligated to pay child support under California law regardless of the number of children he has.") That said, Tiesi did note Cannon does help out with their son. "I know he's a good dad and Nick is not my sugar daddy, Nick is not the reason I'm where I'm at," she added. On Instagram, she shared a photo of Cannon playing with their son, writing, "We're more than good over here."
Her relationship with Nick Cannon caused drama on Selling Sunset
When she joined the cast of "Selling Sunset," Bre Tiesi didn't hide the fact that she has a baby with Nick Cannon. Unexpectedly, her choice to have a child with the actor and reality host caused drama on the show, as Tiesi's castmate Chelsea Lazkani expressed discomfort with the arrangement. "As a Christian, I find Bre's relationship rather off-putting," Lazkani said in a confessional interview. The two clashed repeatedly throughout the season, and during a climactic argument in the finale, Tiesi insisted, "My thing is, you do not have to understand my relationship. ... This is my relationship. I go home to bed with him. You do not."
Tiesi has spoken about the drama with Lazkani since the season aired. She told Cosmopolitan UK that Lazkani seemed nice, and it was only later that she realized just how often her coworker was talking about her behind her back. "I would say now, I stand even more firm now in not having any relationship with Chelsea, whatsoever," Tiesi reflected. "I think her and I are done. That bridge will never be crossed."
Speaking with Grazia Daily, Tiesi said that she's received negative judgment for a while before joining the Netflix hit. "They don't understand how we do things and why it works," she insisted. "Nor do I care to explain any of that. So I never will.
She put thought into her Selling Sunset fashion
Many of the real estate agents on "Selling Sunset" have spoken openly about what a high-pressure fashion situation the show is. Stylist Sammie M, who works with several of the cast members, dug into the ever-escalating couture in a chat with Vice. "They're all like, in competition. Basically, all the girls are out for themselves, and they're just trying to step it up because now, the way social media is, you have to step it up," she told the outlet.
Luckily, Bre Tiesi was more than willing to step it up when she joined the cast. She told Grazia Daily, "I'm obsessed with fashion, and there is pressure to bring the outfits and dress a certain kind of way." The former model spoke with Marie Claire about how she viewed "Selling Sunset" as not just a business-forward show but a fashion-forward opportunity, so she put a lot of thought into what she wore on screen. "I definitely tried to keep it professional," she said. I also have a very masculine type of vibe. Even though I love the glam, I love a good dress, I'm more sporty and masculine. So I tried to implement a lot more suiting and three-piece and all of that."
Tiesi is a woman who contains multitudes, and it seems that her fashion helped her get there. She told The Washington Post that her blazers had the intended effect, noting, "It makes me feel edgy, but sexy, but classy."
She's serious about real estate
Several of the cast members on "Selling Sunset" had previous gigs before they got into real estate. Chrishell Stause was a soap actor who had a role on "The Young and the Restless," and who can forget Emma Hernan's empanada empire? It's not so unusual, then, for someone with a modeling and fitness past to give real estate a shot, as Bre Tiesi has done.
Tiesi told People that her career shift was a natural result of getting older. "As amazing as modeling was as an industry for me, I was just kind of over it," she said. "You know, I'm 31 now. So I'm like, it's time to be a big girl!" While speaking with Marie Claire, she delved deeper into her desire to get into the luxury real estate game. "I was like, what can I do that's the quickest and most money, where I can actually have longevity, appearance doesn't matter, and I can utilize my contacts," she recalled. "I basically came to real estate."
On her first day at the Oppenheim Group, as captured in the first episode of "Selling Sunset" Season 6, fellow castmate Chelsea Lazkani told Tiesi not to worry if she doesn't sell much in her first year. She explained that she sold $9.2 million and was "very fortunate." Tiesi replied, "My first year was $20 million. Yeah." According to The New York Post, Tiesi launched her career helping 76ers star Ben Simmons purchase a $17.5 million mansion.