14 Facts About Selling Sunset Star (And Nick Cannon Baby Mama) Bre Tiesi

"Selling Sunset" has had a few high-profile cast shakeups since the show premiered in 2019. Instantly iconic reality villain Christine Quinn managed to alienate everyone else at the Oppenheim Group, and she stepped away from the show after Season 5 in order to launch her own business with her husband, Christian Dumontet. For Season 6, the show added two new full-time cast members: Nicole Young is an O Group agent who has been there all along, just off-camera, while Bre Tiesi is new to the firm.

Many "Selling Sunset" fans were excited by the arrival of the fashionable new star, but Tiesi told Cosmopolitan UK she would like to make something clear. After noting that she's met Quinn and has found her nothing but nice, Tiesi insisted, "I have absolutely no desire to be Christine Quinn at all, she is her own human. She's great at what she does and I hope she does another show. I don't think that my role has anything to do with her to be honest. If she was on the show and we were side by side, you would see how entirely different we are."

Okay, so Bre Tiesi is not the new Christine Quinn. But: who is she? Read on for a deep dive into the sometime Instagram influencer's career in the spotlight, from her modeling days to her child with a certain high-profile baby daddy.