What We Know About Jennifer Aniston's Half-Siblings

From the moment she rushed into Central Perk wearing a wet wedding dress to getting off that plane in the final episode, Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston, was a "Friends" fan-favorite. The show, which ran from 1994 up until 2004, made Aniston a household name. It even popularized a new haircut ("the Rachel") named after her character and made the actor $1 million per episode by the final season. Not a bad deal.

"Friends" forever changed the lives of Aniston and her five co-stars, but it also revolutionized how many of us think about family — or rather, chosen family. "There are people who say that watching 'Friends' has saved them during cancer diagnosis, or so many people with just so much gratitude for a little show," Aniston told Allure. Speaking of family, Aniston was primed for the world of Hollywood thanks to her father, John Aniston, and her mother, Nancy Dow.

John appeared on "Days of Our Lives" for nearly four decades, while Dow was in "The Beverly Hillbillies" and "The Wild Wild West." Although the "Friends" star is the only child that resulted from her parents' rocky 15-year union, she has a half-brother, John Melick III, from her mother's first marriage to Jack Melick and another half-brother, Alexander "AJ" Aniston, from her father's second marriage to Sherry Rooney. Unlike their sister, both have remained off-camera.