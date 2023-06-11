Pete Davidson Is Unlikely To Roast Kim Kardashian In The Future - Here's Why

Before they started dating in 2021, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were already known for their high-profile relationships with other people. The "Saturday Night Live" alum had been linked to the likes of Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and Kaia Gerber, and Kardashian was in the midst of a divorce from rapper Kanye West. Despite their histories, many were still surprised when they made their romance official in October 2021.

Over the course of their nine months together (they announced their split in August 2022), Davidson got a total of four Kim K inspired tattoos. One read "My girl is a lawyer," referencing Kardashian's recent foray into law, and another said simply, "Jasmine + Aladdin," paying homage to their 2021 meet cute on the set of "Saturday Night Live." In one skit, the pair played the iconic Disney couple and even shared a kiss on a magic carpet. As the reality star and business mogul explained on "Good Morning America," she was the one that pursued Davidson, sending him that first text after "SNL" wrapped. "That's so not me," she commented.

Although they shared several iconic moments including the 2022 Met Gala, it wasn't meant to be for the A-list couple. Regardless, Pete Davidson doesn't plan to joke about Kim Kardashian anytime soon, although Kanye West is fair game. Here's why.