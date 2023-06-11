Katy Perry Would Make Some Changes To I Kissed A Girl If She Was Releasing It Now

No one is immune to the occasional cringe, facepalm, or wave of embarrassment when thinking about things they did a decade ago — not even celebrities like Katy Perry. And while stars are regular people just like the rest of us, one could argue these flubs become even more disconcerting when you know millions of people witnessed them. The songs that musicians write and perform are certainly no exception to this rule.

In a YouTube video feature for Glamour, the "American Idol" judge watched fan covers of some of her greatest hits, including "Unconditionally," "Roar," "Dark Horse," and, of course, her iconic power anthem, "Firework." But another song in the mix prompted some feelings of regret and self-reflection from Perry.

Not many people can say their first breakthrough track was also one of their most controversial, but Perry's certainly fits the bill. Released in 2008, and featured on her debut album, "One of the Boys," the single became an instant smash hit. However, if given the chance, Perry would change a few things.