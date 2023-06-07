General Hospital's Haley Pullos Sued By Other Driver In DUI Crash

"General Hospital" has had a couple of shocking casting changes as of late, for different reasons. Fans were stunned when Lexi Ainsworth left the role of Kristina Davis to pursue other career avenues and was recast with former "Days of Our Lives" star Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail). While Kristina's change seems to be permanent, her sister, Molly Lansing-Davis (Haley Pullos), has been temporarily recast, with Holiday Mia Kriegal taking over.

Pullos was recently involved in a scary accident and was arrested on an alleged DUI charge. Her vehicle swerved into an oncoming car, injuring the other driver. Pullos was allegedly intoxicated from marijuana and alcohol use at the time. Shortly thereafter, she entered a rehab facility. Pullos' incident was soon followed by former "GH" and "Days" star Tyler Christopher's arrest for alleged public intoxication at a California airport.

Christopher had previously been open about his substance abuse issues, and while fans have clamored for his return as Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital," this latest occurrence has most likely dashed any chances of that happening. As Pullos receives help in rehab, a new development in her real-life drama has emerged.