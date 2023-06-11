5 Common Causes Of Scaly Skin Spots

When you suffer from rough, scaly patches of skin, it can feel like you're the only one in the world going through it. But luckily, you're not — there are plenty of reasons why skin might become inflamed and irritated, and none of them have to do with the universe having a personal vendetta against you. Plus, most of the time, it's easily fixable.

From environmental factors to our diet to autoimmune responses, there are several potential causes of dry, rough patches, each with its appropriate treatment. Once you can determine which cause you're dealing with, you can begin fixing the issue and getting back to smooth, comfortable, touchable skin.

A dermatologist can narrow down the harder-to-identify skin responses, but if you don't have ready access to one, this is a great place to start. So, grudges from the cosmos aside, here are some reasons you might be dealing with scaly skin patches.