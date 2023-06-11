What Kerry Washington Bought As Her First Big Hollywood Purchase

Actor Kerry Washington is widely known for her role as Olivia Pope in the Shonda Rhimes show "Scandal." This opportunity made her the first Black woman since the 1970s to be in a leading role on a US network drama. She's also known for her roles in the films "The Last King of Scotland," "Django Unchained," and "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," among other movie and television appearances.

Washington started acting when she was a teenager. She eventually graduated and attended George Washington University. In school, she studied sociology and anthropology but ended up pursuing acting full-time after graduation. Her mother, who was concerned about her daughter's financial stability in the field, wasn't thrilled about her decision. "My mother's nightmare was for me to be a starving actress," Washington revealed to The Guardian. "She felt, life is hard enough for you as a woman, as a person of color; why would you take on this additional struggle?" This didn't stop Washington from pursuing the field and eventually securing big Hollywood paychecks. She was in disbelief after receiving her first one and ended up making a very practical purchase.