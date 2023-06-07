Is A New Mystery Series On The Way For Hallmark's Kristoffer Polaha? Here's What He Had To Say

Actor Kristoffer Polaha has graced the screen in a wide variety of roles. He has had guest roles in major shows such as "House," "CSI: Miami," "Designated Survivor," and "The Good Doctor." He's acted in franchise blockbuster movies like "Wonder Woman 1984" and "Jurassic World: Dominion." Polaha has also starred as the leading man in a lot of projects for the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Like all Hallmark actors, Polaha has quite the roster of holiday-themed films under his belt, such as "We Wish You a Married Christmas," "Double Holiday," and "A Dickens of a Holiday!" However, holiday movies are not all Polaha does with the network. His first Hallmark film was a non-holiday romance called "Dater's Handbook," in which he starred alongside Meghan Markle before she became the Duchess of Sussex. ("Dater's Handbook" was one of the two Hallmark movies Meghan starred in before meeting Harry.) Polaha also played a kid's soccer coach in 2023's "A Winning Team," and a detective in the network's popular mystery series, "Mystery 101."