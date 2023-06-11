The Translucent Nail Trend Is Making Its Comeback In A Big Way

Jelly nail designs take us back to the '80s and '90s as nail artists take inspiration from the jelly sandals that were popular during those decades. With the resurgence of nostalgic fashion — think everything from '70s chic to Y2K camp — these nails have also recently returned to the trend cycle.

If you're unfamiliar, translucent nails are often referred to as jelly nails since they evoke the opacity and glossiness of the glittery shoes they're inspired by, creating a really fun and dynamic effect. You can ask for translucent nails at the salon, but you can also recreate this design pretty easily at home. In this way, brightly colored jelly nails are the perfect DIY look for the summer, but there's also a lot of room to expand on this core glassy design. It works with practically any color polish, as long as it's translucent, though bold colors may create the best see-through "jelly" look.

If you take a look at social media, you'll see that nail enthusiasts are constantly finding ways to elevate translucent nail sets, adding custom finishes, patterns, and charms. So, if you're looking for your next summer nail designs, jelly nails may be just the colorful trend you need.