Try The London Hair Style For An Effortless Look

Reply to @ravensimona Hope this helps! It’s so easy you can so it in under 5 min, maybe add another 5 if you need to curl your hair 😁 #messybun #pamelaandersonhair #messybuntutorial #fyp #90shair #highcranialtop #5minutehair

If you want a quicker technique to achieve the London-style updo, then look no further than social media. So many creators are weighing in on their favorite way to finesse the '90s look in just a few minutes and adding their own individual flair to it. @walkwithbrit showed how to get this look in just five minutes.

You can start off by curling your hair so that it falls into soft beach waves. Using your fingers, pull out a couple of wisps in front to frame her face. Tie your hair into a ponytail at the crown of her head and then inverses the ponytail by folding the ponytail into itself. Then fold the ponytail into a bun and hold it with a clip. Brit secures any flyaways with some bobby pins, but you can also leave them out adding to the messy vibe of the look.

The main idea is to make sure your hair looks like it's been done as lackadaisical as possible while still having structure. This means you'll have to leave out strands of hair to accomplish the wispy look. Let your locks fall naturally over your face before sectioning your hair. When you're done creating your look, use your fingers to zhuzh it up. London hair might seem tricky, but the style is attainable once you can find a balance that you fancy. Cheerio!