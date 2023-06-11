What Only True Fans Know About Hallmark's Ride Star Sara Garcia

Who doesn't love a good dynasty? Hallmark Channel's "Ride" features the McMurrays, a Colorado clan well-known along the ranch and rodeo circuit. Tucked within the McMurray bosom is an orphaned teen, Valeria Galindo, who's become a surrogate daughter to the family's matriarch.

Valeria is played by Sara Garcia. "I knew right away I was going to fall in love with playing her," Garcia told Out Loud Culture. "Valeria is spunky, tough, and fiercely loyal. She loves unapologetically and would do anything for the people she calls family." Prior to portraying Valeria, Garcia starred in two seasons of CW's "The Flash," performed on Netflix's "My Little Pony," and led the film cast of "True Fiction." As Hallmark reports, her voice work can be heard on productions from Amazon Prime and Apple TV/Dreamworks, and she's played roles in video game franchises, "Far Cry 6" and "Starlink: Battle for Atlas."

The actor expressed in an interview with Hola that she's a lot like the complex and layered character of Valeria Galindo, so it was not a difficult role to play. Valeria's passion for both the family and the ranch was easy to understand. "Everything she does is rooted in love, and though she makes mistakes, her journey through the series is finding a way to open up and be vulnerable with the people she loves most." The actor and character may share similar feelings, but not all aspects of the role came naturally to Garcia.