Everything We Know About Anna Kendrick's Friendship With Former Co-Star George Clooney

Entertainment news is full of celebrities that can't stand to work together and so-called "insider" stories describing the ins and outs of collaborating with some of the harder-to-work-with stars. But it's more fun to hear about celebrities you didn't know were friends, and George Clooney and Anna Kendrick definitely fit the bill. During the filming of "Up in the Air," these two became fast friends, and it's not hard to see why.

While Kendrick is most famous for her role as Beca Mitchell in "Pitch Perfect" or Jessica Stanley in the "Twilight" franchise, she also crushed the role of Natalie Keener in "Up in the Air." In fact, Kendrick earned an Oscar nomination for her acting prowess in the film. Kendrick acknowledged being nervous about working alongside the legendary Clooney, but his charm and charisma helped to make her feel right at home on set.

Working is always more fun when you're surrounded by friends, and this is even more important for actors who often spend months at a time on set. Luckily, these two built a strong bond of friendship even though Kendrick sparked a lighthearted rivalry between Clooney and one of her former co-stars.