How Ashlee Simpson And Evan Ross Have Kept Their Love Alive For Almost 10 Years

When you see the name Ashlee Simpson, you may automatically think of Pete Wentz. And while the pop-punk couple of our millennial dreams were, in fact, married, and even share a son together, they split all the way back in 2011. Today, Simpson is married to someone else, Evan Ross, who is a musician in his own right and the son of the legendary Diana Ross.

After meeting at a mutual friend's birthday party in 2013, Simpson and Ross began dating. An engagement soon followed and before fans knew it, the pair had tied the knot. In August 2014, they got married and a year later, had their first child together, a daughter named Jagger. In 2020, they had their second child, a son with a unique meaning to his name, Ziggy, and now, they are getting ready to celebrate their 10-year anniversary. With such a long marriage being somewhat out of the norm for two big celebrities, Simpson and Ross gave a little insight into how they have kept their relationship so strong for all these years.