Metallic Accessories Will Always Shine - Extend The Trend To Your Heels

Each season trends change. What was once hot and chic becomes dull, drab, and outdated. Trendwatching is a science that fashionistas have perfected in order to map out the go-tos for the season, as well as the let-gos to figure out which staple pieces you should have in your closet. Comfortable loose-leg pants, airy mesh sweaters, tank tops, dresses, and mermaid-core (thanks to "The Little Mermaid" live-action film) should be on your trend radar. But, one of the flashiest trends is metallic shoes.

Throughout the years, metallic shoes have been in and out and the people who love to shine are happy they're making a strong comeback. Metallic heels, especially are jazzing up wardrobes. Although these heels always look gorgeous, they are a bit intimidating for someone who keeps their style simple and modest. But, metallic shoes are the most stylish way to rock the super shiny trend and there are lots of ways to wear them.