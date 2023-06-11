What's The Difference Between Eczema And Psoriasis?

You've developed a new annoying itch, and it's driving you batty. Nothing you put on it seems to be clearing it up, so you're starting to wonder what the root cause of this insane itching is.

For most Americans, insistent dry and itchy skin comes from two different conditions: eczema and psoriasis. But these two conditions can be hard to tell apart and get misdiagnosed for one another quite often. While these two conditions might be similar, eczema and psoriasis differ in itch, onset, causes, and sometimes treatment. For example, a person with psoriasis might benefit from soaking up a little vitamin D on the beach, while someone with eczema might be donning a sun shirt and hat to keep cool.

Scratch the surface of the eczema vs. psoriasis debate by learning the subtle differences between these two skin conditions. It's sure to give you a better understanding before your appointment with the dermatologist.