Cynthia Watros Describes Her Most Emotional General Hospital Scene Ever

On "General Hospital," Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) has had a hole in her heart for a while, because when she was pregnant, her mother drugged her to cause a miscarriage, landing Nina in a 20-year coma. In recent years, Nina discovered that not only was the vile Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) her daughter, but Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) too. While Nina lay comatose, the twins were taken by her mother and sold off. Nina has longed for a child since awakening from her torpidity, but Nelle has since died, and Willow wants nothing to do with her.

On both occasions, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) found out Nina was the biological mom and chose not to say anything to her. Nina previously antagonized Willow when she was a schoolteacher because she didn't like how Willow treated her then-stepdaughter, Charlotte Cassadine (then Scarlett Fernandez). She's made many impulsive decisions over the years, and because of her famous feud with Carly, Nina took certain information she overheard and used it to report Carly and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) to the SEC for insider trading.

Because she's since shacked up with Carly's ex-husband, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), Nina is regretting her actions as the feds are coming down hard on Carly and Drew — something which could destroy her relationship with Sonny. Watros has attributed the motivations for Nina's impulsive behavior to being the result of the character's lengthy coma, which led to a lack of personal growth, and recently reflected on a particularly emotional scene.