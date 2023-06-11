Cameron Diaz's Regrets Over Botox Show Her Refreshing Take On Aging

Aging is a topic that makes many people uncomfortable which is probably why there are so many anti-aging procedures available out there. You can take your pick from collagen induction therapy and dermabrasion to mesotherapy and chemical peels to try and stall looking old as the years go by.

But Cameron Diaz has a refreshing take on a more commonly known age-reversing cosmetic procedure — Botox — which the actress said she tried and regrets. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight's Beth Stern, the "Bad Teacher" star shared, "I've tried it before. You know, that little tiny touch of something and it changed my face in such a weird way that I was like, 'No, I don't want to.' I'd rather see myself. I'd rather see my face aging than a face that doesn't belong to me at all."

If you've seen what Cameron Diaz looks like going makeup free, you probably already know that the actress, who returned from retirement to join the cast of the Seth Gordon film, "Back in Action," is a fan of the natural look.