Why Tucker Carlson's Career At MSNBC Came To An Abrupt End

Tucker Carlson, one of the most controversial voices in journalism, was not always the angry face of late-night conservative news. Before he became the Tucker Carlson of Fox News we know today, both fans and critics may both be surprised to know that he spent three years at the polar opposite — liberal-leaning news network MSNBC. However, this stint came to an abrupt end due to his show's low ratings and a tempting offer from Fox News.

MSNBC was actually the last in a long line of surprising networks that appear on Carlson's resume. Since the year 2000, the media zealot has been a face amongst many broadcasting news channels. He began as a host of "The Spin Room" on CNN, which lasted five years until its cancellation in 2005. During his time at the network, he was also debating prominent figures on his show, "Crossfire," where his long-standing beef with John Stewart began after a famously difficult debate between the two turned sour. Insider reported that Carlson also had a short-lived position at PBS.

According to former colleagues, there was a time when he was known simply for his excellent journalism skills and hard-working energy. Per Columbia Journalism Review, Talk magazine's Tina Brown said about her former employee, "Tucker is a tremendously good writer and I always thought it was a real shame that he kind of like got sucked into this TV mania thing."