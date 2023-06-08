What Happens To Kate Middleton If Prince William Dies First?

The current rules for the British royal family line of succession state that the first-born child of the current monarch is first in line to ascend to the throne following the monarch's death. The next person in line is that person's eldest child, and then each subsequent child in order from oldest to youngest. For example, when King Charles III passes away, Prince William will become the king. Next in line would be his son, Prince George. After all of William's children, the line of succession continues with Prince Harry, all of his children, and then Charles' siblings, their children, and their grandchildren. To be eligible for the throne, a royal must be a member of the Church of England, and Parliament has power regarding ascension — they can remove a monarch from the throne if they deem it necessary. If a royal is under 18 when their predecessor dies, a regent works in their place until the royal is 18 and can be crowned.

The Succession to the Crown Act from 2013 changed some of the rules regarding ascension to the throne. For example, younger sons can no longer leapfrog over older daughters in the line of succession, and the rule that royals who marry Roman Catholics cannot ascend to the throne has been disbanded.

The coronation of King Charles III in May 2023 has people wondering what Kate Middleton's title will be when Prince William is crowned, and what will happen if, after he's named king, he dies before Kate?