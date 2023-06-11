Ride Star Beau Mirchoff Is Hopeful You'll See A Second Season Of The Hallmark Western

Beau Mirchoff plays the role of Cash McMurray on "Ride," the younger brother of Austin McMurray. A Marine veteran who always felt inadequate in comparison to Austin's success, Cash is seen as one of the show's gloomier characters. However, Mirchoff also depicts his character as a loving, dedicated member of the McMurray family. Given that Mirchoff does an incredible job, we're not surprised that Cash McMurray became a lovable fan favorite over the course of the first ten episodes.

Mirchoff had been seen elsewhere before landing his role in "Ride," with the majority of Mirchoff's acting experience on TV in shows like "Desperate Housewives" and "Trouble." He even won a 2012 "Teen Choice Award" for his role in MTV's "Awkward." That said, he knows a thing or two about the world of TV. In an interview with TV Line, Mirchoff remarked, "Sometimes, shows need a little time. It's a really great show. I think they'd be silly not to give it a second season."

Based on the show's reviews, there seems to be a good chance that Hallmark might just agree with Mirchoff.