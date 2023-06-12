Who Are Vacation House Rules Scott McGillivray's Daughters?

Scott McGillivray is a prominent HGTV star in both Canada and America, previously hosting and producing shows such as "Income Property," "Buyers Bootcamp," and "Scott's Own Vacation House." Since 2020, he's been starring in the popular series "Vacation House Rules," teaming up with homeowners to demonstrate how to best utilize their vacation properties.

Fans of the contractor and real estate expert may wonder about his personal life, something that he occasionally provides glimpses into throughout his shows. Canadian viewers might remember his family from "Moving the McGillivrays," a program that showcased the family's process of building and moving into a new home.

Through the limited series, audiences got to know his wife Sabrina McGillivray along with the couple's two young daughters. However, the 10-episode show originally aired back in 2016, so the reality star's children have definitely grown quite a bit since then. With this in mind, who are McGillivray's daughters?