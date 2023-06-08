B&B's Scott Clifton Gets Brutally Honest About Reason Behind His Separation
Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is grappling with strong emotions lately on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Despite the fact that his relationships with his father and brother have never been better, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) cautioned him that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), his wife, may have feelings for the formerly devious Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). He was previously concerned that Thomas would reignite his obsession with Hope, but that's all changed. Now that Hope and Thomas are planning to go to Rome to unveil the latest in Forrester Creations' fashion line, Liam is going to be beside himself if there's any hanky-panky between the two, and it may be splitsville for him and Hope.
In the real world, Clifton has had his own share of drama. He recently found out that actors were pretending to be him online and issued a dire warning to fans about social media imposters. He's also explained his surprising separation from his wife, Nikki, after 10 years of marriage. The two also have a son, 6-year-old Ford, and Clifton told Soap Opera Digest that he and Nikki were working hard to ensure everyone's happiness.
Clifton recently explained the details of their separation and their new family dynamic.
Clifton and his wife are in a good place
"General Hospital" star Maurice Benard interviewed Scott Clifton on "State of Mind," and when the topic of his wife, Nikki, came up, he stated that they were separated and, that while the split was a necessary one, the two are still close. Though they're living in separate homes, their houses are just five minutes apart. Benard inquired about being separated, and Clifton remarked, "I saw her today. We were hanging out with [Ford]." He added, "We'll have family dinner over at her house some night ... and then she'll come and we'll have family dinner at my house ... we still create this kind of family unit thing."
Clifton further explained that he and Nikki simply weren't "romantically compatible" but that their relationship has improved since they came to terms with that. He quoted her as saying, "I release you. I can't love you the way that you deserve to be loved, and you can't love me." After getting over the pain of separating, Clifton came to the conclusion that "it was such a kind, rational, compassionate thing for her to do. And now I thank her for it every day." He went on to say that as a result, the two are in a good place.
He felt they didn't need to have the traditional "talk" with Ford because he was used to them not being intimate, and was simply excited to get a second house. Clifton stated their intention is to ensure Ford's happiness.