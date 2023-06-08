B&B's Scott Clifton Gets Brutally Honest About Reason Behind His Separation

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is grappling with strong emotions lately on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Despite the fact that his relationships with his father and brother have never been better, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) cautioned him that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), his wife, may have feelings for the formerly devious Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). He was previously concerned that Thomas would reignite his obsession with Hope, but that's all changed. Now that Hope and Thomas are planning to go to Rome to unveil the latest in Forrester Creations' fashion line, Liam is going to be beside himself if there's any hanky-panky between the two, and it may be splitsville for him and Hope.

In the real world, Clifton has had his own share of drama. He recently found out that actors were pretending to be him online and issued a dire warning to fans about social media imposters. He's also explained his surprising separation from his wife, Nikki, after 10 years of marriage. The two also have a son, 6-year-old Ford, and Clifton told Soap Opera Digest that he and Nikki were working hard to ensure everyone's happiness.

Clifton recently explained the details of their separation and their new family dynamic.