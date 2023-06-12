Katy Perry Has A Complicated Relationship With Her Mega-Hit Roar

Many of us love the slew of bops that Katy Perry put out in the early 2000s, like "Hot N Cold," "California Gurls," and, of course, "Roar." Since then, the "American Idol" judge has continued churning out songs while being a wife and mom, hosting one of the top singing competition shows, and starring in her Las Vegas residency.

But when any music artist racks up a long list of hits, they are bound to have a song or two they're not a total fan of. For Perry, that's "Roar." When it was released on August 10, 2013, it became her eighth No.1 hit and was her fastest-selling single up to that point. The song's co-writer, Bonnie McKee, told Radio.com (per CBS News) that the track was powerful for Perry. Its lyrics built on the line from the 1971 Helen Reddy song "I Am Woman," which says, "I am woman, hear me roar," during the time Perry was working through her divorce from Russell Brand.

Recalling a painful divorce every time you sing a song is enough reason not to like it. However, dredging up old memories isn't the issue Perry cites as causing her complicated relationship with the empowering anthem.