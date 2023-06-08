Jana Kramer Announces Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Jana Kramer is a country star, actor, and host of the podcast "Whine Down with Jana Kramer." Along with her busy career, Kramer is also juggling mom life. She has two children — a daughter named Jolie, and a son, Jace — with her ex-husband Mike Caussin. In May 2023, Kramer became engaged to Allan Russell, a Scottish soccer coach. The two met on a dating app, and Russell popped the question six months later. Shortly after, in June, Kramer and Russell made a revelation — they're expecting their first child together. This will be Kramer's third child and the second for Russell.

Kramer dropped the big news in an Instagram post, where she wrote, "We've been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement...at least for a little while, but I'm pregnant!!!! Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story. I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test."

Kramer revealed to People that she found out she was pregnant in March while she was in Los Angeles for the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The singer, who previously had multiple miscarriages, told the publication, "I didn't think it would ever happen again, if I'm being honest. I've been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing."