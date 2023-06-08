Y&R's Kate Linder Mourns A Deeply Personal Loss

"The Young and the Restless" star Kate Linder is mourning the loss of her mother, Molly Wolveck. According to a spokesperson for their family, Wolveck tragically died on June 1, 2023, at her home in Canada. She was 98 years old. Although the cause of her death has not been revealed, people can make donations to the Molly Wolveck Memorial Fund at the Lupus Foundation of America to honor Linder's mother's memory — she was a close friend of Steve Gibson, the late President and CEO of LFA.

In addition to Linder, Wolveck is survived by her son, Randy, daughter-in-law, Gina, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren (via The Hollywood Reporter). She and Linder had a very close mother-daughter relationship, and they even got to work together a few times on "The Young and the Restless" — which underwent a big change after celebrating a major milestone — when Wolveck made guest appearances. Linder's mother was actually a huge fan of the show since it first aired in 1973.