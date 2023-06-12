Royal Wedding Looks That Were Anything But Traditional

Weddings are such momentous occasions full of traditions. Depending on the couple, those traditions can be taken very seriously or entirely dismissed in favor of something new. But, if you think typical weddings come with lots of expectations, that's nothing compared to royal weddings. Just think of all the pomp and circumstance that surrounds the royals' everyday life and any of their events. Whether it's a coronation, state dinner, or a royal wedding, royal events come with rules, expectations, and many, many traditions.

Even the slightest deviation from tradition at a royal wedding can make headlines. Just think of how much drama surrounded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. Despite Meghan's wedding following most royal traditions, it still caused a stir. Nevertheless, some royal brides choose to push back against traditions even harder — and it's always exciting to see what those unconventional brides do.

Here's a look at some of the most untraditional wedding looks worn by royal brides, featuring everything from unexpected colors to pantsuits to last-minute alterations. These wedding looks are sure to shock and impress.