Kristina's Recasting On General Hospital Is A Total Misstep (No Offense, Kate Mansi)

What is "General Hospital" thinking? How do you fumble so hard with a talented actress like Lexi Ainsworth? She gave her all to that soap, first taking over the role of Kristina Corinthos-Davis in 2009. Aside from another brief and poorly done recast, Ainsworth played Kristina for 14 years. Despite being a beloved character, Kristina only appears every so often which has always been a mind-boggling decision.

There have been several family events or important situations on both her mother, Alexis Davis' (Nancy Lee Grahn), and father, Sonny Corinthos' (Maurice Benard), side that she's missed. There's typically no explanation given for her absence, and her not being there is usually not acknowledged. Kristina has deep ties to several characters on the canvas, making it easier for her to be placed into most ongoing storylines. There isn't a legitimate excuse as to why she's featured on such an infrequent basis. The legacy of the character speaks for itself, so she could've been easily woven into the fabric of any current plot.

Beyond that, Ainsworth herself is a powerhouse performer, earning two Daytime Emmy Award nominations, taking home the trophy in 2017. The outrage isn't directed toward Ainsworth's replacement, Kate Mansi (an incredible actress in her own right), but recasting wasn't the correct call. Ignoring the wealth of top-tier storylines executed by Ainsworth and altering the dynamic of the Davis girls is one of the greatest mistakes in recent soap memory.