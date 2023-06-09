Kate Middleton's Promise To Grieving Mom Reinforces Importance Of Youth Mental Health

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has transitioned seamlessly from her life as Kate Middleton to one as a representative of Buckingham Palace. Kate's inspiring charity work includes patronages of arts and sports organizations, as well as those tackling substance abuse and mental health. As the mother of three school-aged children, she's also passionate about causes that benefit youth. When Kate isn't busy being a mom or attending state affairs, the princess can usually be found visiting schools, museums, support groups, and other locations to speak about these causes and hear what others have to say.

Like her fellow royals, Kate always dresses impeccably for such occasions and often wears certain accessories for a particular reason. For instance, the tiara Kate Middleton recently wore to a Jordanian royal wedding had special significance: It was the Lover's Knot Tiara, the headpiece favored by Princess Diana. For her most recent public appearance on June 7, she dressed down somewhat, sporting a blue rugby shirt and ponytail as she joined in a rousing game at a rugby club.

Still, she kept her late mother-in-law in her heart by wearing her engagement ring too, which had once been Diana's. After the game, Kate was gifted another piece of jewelry. It was far less fancy than a sapphire ring, but it was no less valuable.