Sarah Ferguson Thinks The Late Queen Elizabeth Still Comes Back To Check On Her Corgis

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away, royal fans understandably had a lot of questions. They pondered how certain titles would change and calculated the new order of succession to the throne. Many wondered about the mourning period and what the funeral procession would entail. But the one thing that everybody unanimously wanted to know was what would happen to the queen's most loyal companions, her corgis.

Her Majesty's love for the breed began all the way back in 1944. From the moment she laid her eyes on the pup, the two were inseparable. Author Caroline Perry told Insider that the queen didn't even want to be apart from the dog, Susan, on her honeymoon, so she brought her along. Although Susan sadly passed away 15 years later, her legacy lived on because almost all of the queen's corgis were her descendants.

The queen owned over 30 corgis throughout her lifetime, and they were by her side pretty much at all times. According to Princess Diana, the pups were like "a moving carpet" that followed the queen around (via USA Today). The queen apparently gushed to Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, that her corgis gave her "unconditional love." At the time of her death, she had two left, Muick and Sandy, who were adopted by Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew. However, it seems that the pups can still feel Her Majesty's presence.