Elliot Page Once Had A Secret Relationship With Kate Mara
From chugging gallons of Sunny D as Juno in 2007 to winning at roller derby in 2009's "Whip It," Elliot Page (who uses he/they pronouns) dominated pre-2010s quirky comedies. Most recently, he can be seen on Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy" alongside his six fictional siblings. After the show's second season, his real-life coming out journey was incorporated into the script — Page's character, now Viktor, briefly addressed his transition with his siblings."[Viktor is] who I've always been. Uh, is that an issue for anyone?" Fortunately, it wasn't, and they quickly moved on to fight supernatural crime like always.
Elliot Page publicly came out as trans and nonbinary in December 2020. "To debate our existence continuously, over and over again, I think it's appalling," he said in an interview with ABC News, adding, "[Trans people have] been here, we'll continue to be here..." Despite elementary school bullies and family members telling him otherwise, Page knew he was a boy from an early age. In his recent memoir, "Pageboy," he recalls being asked to wear a dress and heels for the "Juno" premiere. "When my body started to change and clothes sat on me differently and all of that was just... was the beginning of disconnecting from myself and feeling a degree of discomfort that was very erosive and damaging" he explained to ABC.
Like his on-screen counterpart, Viktor, Page feels more like himself now than ever. As for other revelations in his 2023 best-seller? The actor had a relationship with "House of Cards" star Kate Mara while she was dating Max Minghella.
Kate Mara fell in love with two people
Elliot Page retells the story of his romance with actor Kate Mara in his bestselling memoir. The pair met at a dinner party in 2014 — at the time, Page was busy starring in the "X-Men" franchise and Mara was enjoying the success of Netflix's "House of Cards." Although Mara was dating Max Minghella, he allegedly encouraged her to explore her attraction to Page. "Regardless of the boyfriend, I could never imagine Kate Mara would want me," wrote the "Juno" star in their memoir, adding that Mara was in love with both him and Minghella throughout their affair. "I didn't believe someone could love two people at the same time before. I do now," she said, according to Page.
Real life eventually translated on-screen, and Mara and Page played a couple in 2017's "My Days of Mercy." Despite their obvious chemistry, they eventually called off their romance, and the actors went on to marry other people. Mara tied the knot with English actor Jamie Bell in 2017, and Page married dancer Emma Portner in 2018 (the pair divorced in 2021). That being said, Kate Mara and Elliot Page remain good friends to this day — Mara even a-okayed her former fling's memoir before it hit shelves on June 6, 2023.
However, Kate Mara was not the "X-Men" alum's only Hollywood romance. They also hit it off with Olivia Thirlby on the set of "Juno."
Olivia Thirlby's confidence impressed Elliot Page on the set of Juno
Olivia Thirlby and Elliot Page co-starred in 2007's "Juno" — Thirlby played Juno's outspoken best friend, Leah. While filming, the actors enjoyed a secret behind-the-scenes romance. "I was taken aback the moment I saw Olivia Thirlby," Page wrote, describing her as, "Sexually open, far removed from where I was at the time," and adding, "[The] chemistry was palpable, it pulled me in." Thirlby was a big part of his journey toward self-acceptance, and he eventually came out as gay in 2014.
Although much of Hollywood has been outspokenly supportive of Page, others have been less-than-kind. In his memoir, the "Umbrella Academy" star tells the story of an anonymous famous actor who crudely dismissed his identity. "[You] aren't gay. That doesn't exist. You are just afraid of men," said the A-lister. Although this man's identity is still a mystery, TikTok has speculated that it could be Chris Pratt, whose connection to the Hillsong Church points to his possible anti-LGBTQIA+ leanings. Plus, Pratt and Page had some infamous Twitter beef in 2019...
