Elliot Page Once Had A Secret Relationship With Kate Mara

From chugging gallons of Sunny D as Juno in 2007 to winning at roller derby in 2009's "Whip It," Elliot Page (who uses he/they pronouns) dominated pre-2010s quirky comedies. Most recently, he can be seen on Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy" alongside his six fictional siblings. After the show's second season, his real-life coming out journey was incorporated into the script — Page's character, now Viktor, briefly addressed his transition with his siblings."[Viktor is] who I've always been. Uh, is that an issue for anyone?" Fortunately, it wasn't, and they quickly moved on to fight supernatural crime like always.

Elliot Page publicly came out as trans and nonbinary in December 2020. "To debate our existence continuously, over and over again, I think it's appalling," he said in an interview with ABC News, adding, "[Trans people have] been here, we'll continue to be here..." Despite elementary school bullies and family members telling him otherwise, Page knew he was a boy from an early age. In his recent memoir, "Pageboy," he recalls being asked to wear a dress and heels for the "Juno" premiere. "When my body started to change and clothes sat on me differently and all of that was just... was the beginning of disconnecting from myself and feeling a degree of discomfort that was very erosive and damaging" he explained to ABC.

Like his on-screen counterpart, Viktor, Page feels more like himself now than ever. As for other revelations in his 2023 best-seller? The actor had a relationship with "House of Cards" star Kate Mara while she was dating Max Minghella.