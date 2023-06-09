Thomas Is The Obvious Choice For Hope On B&B (Please, No More Romance With Liam)

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) has a major decision ahead of her on "The Bold and the Beautiful." She can either remain faithful to her long-time love, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), or she can finally give in to the temptation of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Hope has always had a goody-two-shoes image and, to put it plainly, it's overstayed its welcome. Hope so desperately wants to be the polar opposite of her mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), that she's become borderline insufferable.

Recently, Hope's intrusive thoughts and desires regarding Thomas have proven that she's human like everyone else. Even though she wants everyone to believe that she would never make a romantic mistake like her mother, Hope is nevertheless finding it harder and harder to fend off her feelings. While she loves Liam with every fiber of her being, they don't have the spark that she and Thomas currently share. Their chemistry is undeniably electric, and that's fine.

Hope should be able to give in to her darkest emotions because it's something she's never allowed herself to do before. Hope's spent her entire life trying to prove she's incapable of making a mistake. Not only is that taking a serious toll on her, but it's also incredibly boring to watch. It's unfathomable that she could never be wrong or have an error in judgment. Hope needs this. At this point, the only way to make her an interesting character moving forward is by finally pairing up Hope and Thomas.