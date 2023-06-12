Transparent Eyeliner Is The Subtler Option For A Glam Look

If you are seeking a glam look that is striking yet more subdued than a full-out dramatic black cat eye eyeliner, consider trying transparent eyeliner. After all, it comes from TikTok, which is known for providing pretty good eyeliner tips and trends.

The idea of wearing transparent eyeliner has actually become a recent TikTok trend with creator May Akhtar originating the idea. People are trying this trend in droves and displaying the final result around social media circuits. Perhaps the buzz surrounding transparent eyeliner has to do with two simple facts. First of all, most of us already have the supplies necessary to create the look and secondly, it's really not too difficult to do.

All you need to create a dazzling transparent eyeliner is some basic foundation and a makeup brush, which is a staple in most sets of makeup inventory. It's also a good way to ease into the glam world of makeup.