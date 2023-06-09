Mary Trump Isn't Feeling Hopeful After Uncle Donald Trump's Second Indictment

Donald Trump, the former president and the current Republican frontrunner for the 2024 election, has officially become the first former U.S. president to be indicted on federal charges (via CNN). Trump has been indicted on seven counts related to the classified documents probe that has been carried out by special counsel, and he is ordered to appear at a Miami court next Tuesday.

This comes after Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records earlier this year in a case surrounding allegations that he paid hush money to Stormy Daniels back in 2016. Trump has denied that any of the charges in either case hold any truth, and he also maintains his innocence in the face of a civil jury concluding that he is in fact liable for sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll back in the 90's, a decision that a jury made last month (via The New York Times). Defending himself, Trump has claimed on his social media platform Truth Social that the federal charges regarding the documents are little more than "election interference" and "a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time" (via Newsweek).

Mary Trump, Donald Trump's estranged niece and frequent critic, on the other hand, feels quite differently about the charges being brought against her uncle, saying in a blog post that there is "nothing he won't do to get away with his crimes" (via Newsweek). She also asserted that, "it will get worse before it gets better."