Hillary Clinton Sums Up Her Feelings About Donald Trump's Indictment In Three Words
Former president Donald Trump has been indicted for a second time. This news comes months after he was indicted for paying Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their affair and weeks after being found liable for abuse in a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll. Trump is facing federal charges for mishandling classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. One individual who appears to be relishing in his legal woes is Trump's long-time nemesis and former presidential running mate, Hillary Clinton.
Clinton used the news as an opportunity to advertise a specific piece of her merchandise on Twitter, a hat that states "But Her Emails." The hat retails for $32 and is sold by Onward Together. Clinton explained on Twitter that the organization is "working to strengthen our democracy." "But Her Emails" is, of course, a reference to Clinton's 2016 email scandal. Clinton came under fire and was investigated by the FBI for using a private server and a personal email while she was Secretary of State.
Like Trump, she was accused of mishandling classified information. The email scandal was ultimately used against Clinton while she ran against Trump in 2016. Much to Trump's chagrin, Clinton was later cleared of any wrongdoing. However, this isn't the first time Clinton has poked fun at Trump using this same hat.
The history of Hillary Clinton using 'But Her Emails' against Trump
In February 2022, "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America" by Maggie Haberman revealed that Trump had allegedly flushed documents in the White House, causing the toilets to clog. In light of the news, Clinton posted a photo of herself in a "But Her Emails" hat on Instagram. The caption read, "Just in time for Galentine's Day, and the news that Trump was flushing documents down White House toilets ... "
When Mar-a-Lago- was raided by the FBI in August of that year, Clinton once again took to social media to sell her "But Her Emails" hat. She wrote on Instagram, "Every "But her emails" hat or shirt sold helps Onward Together partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values. Just saying!" That said, Trump went on Truth Social after the raid and gave his point of view on the situation. He said (via Poynter), "Hillary Clinton was allowed to delete and acid wash 33,000 emails AFTER they were subpoenaed by Congress."
Before adding, "Absolutely nothing has happened to hold her accountable." In June 2023, Trump's former lawyer Timothy Parlatore told NBC News that the two cases had parallels and that he believed that Trump, like Clinton, would face no legal repercussions for his actions. But this was not to be for Trump, who has been hit with seven charges in his classified documents case.