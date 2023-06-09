Hillary Clinton Sums Up Her Feelings About Donald Trump's Indictment In Three Words

Former president Donald Trump has been indicted for a second time. This news comes months after he was indicted for paying Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their affair and weeks after being found liable for abuse in a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll. Trump is facing federal charges for mishandling classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. One individual who appears to be relishing in his legal woes is Trump's long-time nemesis and former presidential running mate, Hillary Clinton.

Clinton used the news as an opportunity to advertise a specific piece of her merchandise on Twitter, a hat that states "But Her Emails." The hat retails for $32 and is sold by Onward Together. Clinton explained on Twitter that the organization is "working to strengthen our democracy." "But Her Emails" is, of course, a reference to Clinton's 2016 email scandal. Clinton came under fire and was investigated by the FBI for using a private server and a personal email while she was Secretary of State.

Like Trump, she was accused of mishandling classified information. The email scandal was ultimately used against Clinton while she ran against Trump in 2016. Much to Trump's chagrin, Clinton was later cleared of any wrongdoing. However, this isn't the first time Clinton has poked fun at Trump using this same hat.