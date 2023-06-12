How Did Taylor Swift And Miley Cyrus Become Friends?

Taylor Swift has an army of friends. They were famously featured in her "Bad Blood" music video — a song that represented the Swift and Katy Perry feud. Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld, and Ellie Goulding all lent their skills to the visual project. Speaking with The New York Times, Miley Cyrus dissed Swift's girl group. "I'm not trying to be in the squad," she said. "None of my friends are famous and not because of any other reason than I just like real people who are living real lives, because I'm inspired by them."

The teenage clique between Swift and Cyrus seemed to unwind as they furthered their careers. Friend breakups are a thing. However, even if there aren't any sleepovers or dinner dates, Swift continues to show support for her fellow pop star.

In an interview with Canada's Tout Le Monde En Parle, Swift was asked about Cyrus' provocative performances. Swift quickly defended her, saying, "Honestly, I think that I cheer on anybody who is living their life on their own terms and wearing what they want to wear and representing what they want to represent," (via Seventeen). They might not be the best of friends, but maybe we can cross our fingers for another duet.