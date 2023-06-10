Jill Duggar Dillard Confirms Tell-All Book's New Release Date (Honestly, The Timing Is Juicy)

The Daya song "Sit Still, Look Pretty" could have been Jill Duggar Dillard's personal anthem... if she'd been allowed to listen to it, that is. Growing up, Jill had little say in her own life: Her clothes, entertainment, education, love life, and privacy were all dictated by her parents. The explosive Amazon docuseries "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" revealed some of the most troubling parenting techniques followed by the popular "19 Kids & Counting" family. Jill and her husband, Derick, participated in the show to speak out against the church group she grew up in. They also blasted Jill's father, Jim Bob Duggar, for withholding their share of the money they earned from TLC, and for pressuring Jill to publicly defend the brother who had caused her psychological harm.

Right before "Shiny Happy People" began streaming, the Dillards came out with another shocker. Jill (with Derick and Craig Barlose) has written a book, "Counting the Cost," that promises to expose more of the seamy underside of the Duggars' squeaky-clean rep. As publisher Simon & Schuster says in their promo, "Jill Duggar and her husband Derick are finally ready to share their story, revealing the secrets, manipulation, and intimidation behind the show that remained hidden from their fans." The ultimate goal, they add, is "healing through honesty."

When Jill first announced the book, it had a release date of January 2024. However, the popularity of the Amazon series — and the Dillards' revelations in it — have prompted a schedule change that's thrilling fans.