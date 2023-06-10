B&B's Katherine Kelly Lang Calls For Peace Between Brooke Fans And Taylor Fans

"The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have always had a sneaking suspicion that the pact between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) to end their age-old squabble over the affections of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) wouldn't stand the test of time. Even other characters on the show found it hard to believe that the two women went from bitter enemies to best friends seemingly overnight. But now that's changing, and it looks like Brooke and Taylor are falling into their old ways again. Ridge and Brooke had a cozy moment a while back when she thought he'd left her house and came downstairs in a sexy nightie. However, Ridge was still there and the two connected and almost kissed. She eventually pushed him away, citing her pact with Taylor.

When Taylor learned what happened, she started to feel that Brooke wasn't keeping up her end of the deal. Brooke has been alone with Ridge several times, fueling Taylor's imagination as to Brooke's motives. Taylor tried hard to manipulate Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) into rekindling his romance with Brooke. Deacon himself believed Taylor was doing that just to clear a path to Ridge for herself. Deacon seriously contemplated a future with Brooke, and inadvertently let slip that Taylor put the bug in his ear. Brooke later overheard Taylor pouring her heart out to Ridge, and a physical confrontation ensued until Ridge broke them up.

Now, it seems that their truce is over, and fans are taking sides.