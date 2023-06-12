JFK Often Asked Judy Garland To Serenade Him On The Phone (And She Was Happy To Oblige)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While there have been many versions of the iconic L. Frank Baum tales of Oz, most people are most familiar with the 1939 movie, "The Wizard of Oz," where a brown-haired girl in a blue dress and ruby slippers became famous for clicking her heels together and saying, "There's no place like home." But only a lucky few really got to know the real-life star of stage and screen, Judy Garland.

Among those lucky few? The 35th president of the United States, John F. Kennedy. According to Garland's son, Joey Luft, the famous pair forged a special friendship. JFK even felt close enough to request a song from the famous singer through her landline phone. Luft recalls his mom "jumping up and down in the living room" when she received a call from JFK at the White House. Luft once told People, "I remember he called her one time. I think it was after the election ... She campaigned for him and they were pretty close."

In a memoir written by Sid Luft, the third of Garland's five husbands, he confirmed that JFK requested the hit, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," from "The Wizard of Oz." While many artists will admit that they get tired of their most famous songs, Garland always happily reached far back into her repertoire to amuse the former president. Over the years, as their friendship grew, JFK was known to ring her and request a lullaby. If we were lucky enough to have Judy Garland on speed dial, we would definitely consider doing the same thing.